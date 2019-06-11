|
OBENDORFER
MARCELLE L. "CYLETTE"
90, of Downingtown, on June 7, after a short illness. Devoted mother to Carrie, Jean-Claude (Kathleen), Raymond, Daniele Coper (Steve), and Andre (Maureen). She was pre-deceased by her husband of 58 years, Raymond Obendorfer Jr, and her son Krehl (Sandy). She is also survived by 13 grand-children, and 3 great-grand-children. Services Saturday, June 15, 2019 at THE JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, 736 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown. Visitation 9 - 10:45 A.M. with services at 11 A.M. Please visit
www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019