MARCIA (nee Zoslaw)
Feb. 26, 2019. Devoted wife of Ira Siegal. Loving mother of David and Eli Siegal. Beloved sister of Debbie Vickery (Jim) and Jeffrey Zoslaw (Donna). Marcia was the Public Relations Manager at PCA-Philadelphia Corp. for Aging. She previously worked for Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia, and Wills Eye Hospital among others. Marcia was the winner of the Simon Rockower Award for Excellence in Jewish Journalism. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Sunday, 12 Noon at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem., Springfield, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Debbie and Jim Vickery, Sunday and Monday from 5:30 - 8:30 P.M.. Shiva will continue Tuesday thru Thursday at Temple Beth-Zion-Beth Israel starting at 5:30 P.M. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to PCA Emergency Fund, http://www.pcacares.org, or Female Hebrew Benevolent Society, http://www.fhbs.org, or Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel, https://bzbi.org.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019