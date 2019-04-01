Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCIENE MATTLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCIENE MATTLEMAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARCIENE MATTLEMAN Notice
MATTLEMAN
MARCIENE


89, of Philadelphia PA, died Friday, March 29, 2019. Adoring wife for over 68 years to Herman. Predeceased by parents Mary and Abner Schreiber and sisters Frieda Herskovitz and Bebe Schloss. Loving mother/mother-in-law of Ellen Mattleman Kaplan (Steve Kaplan), Jon (Wendy Rundle), and Barbara (Dean Kaplan); grandmother of Emily Gainor (Justin Gainor), Alex Kaplan (Laura Kaplan), Jesse (Dave Opp), Jacob (partner Hannah Feintuch), Arielle Kaplan, and Max Kaplan; and great grand-mother of Sam and Abigail Gainor, Maya and Asher Kaplan. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7 P.M. Donations in honor of Marciene can be made to the Marciene Mattleman Founder's Fund at After School Activities Partnerships at 1520 Locust Street, Suite 1140, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or a .


logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now