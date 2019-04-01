|
|
MATTLEMAN
MARCIENE
89, of Philadelphia PA, died Friday, March 29, 2019. Adoring wife for over 68 years to Herman. Predeceased by parents Mary and Abner Schreiber and sisters Frieda Herskovitz and Bebe Schloss. Loving mother/mother-in-law of Ellen Mattleman Kaplan (Steve Kaplan), Jon (Wendy Rundle), and Barbara (Dean Kaplan); grandmother of Emily Gainor (Justin Gainor), Alex Kaplan (Laura Kaplan), Jesse (Dave Opp), Jacob (partner Hannah Feintuch), Arielle Kaplan, and Max Kaplan; and great grand-mother of Sam and Abigail Gainor, Maya and Asher Kaplan. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7 P.M. Donations in honor of Marciene can be made to the Marciene Mattleman Founder's Fund at After School Activities Partnerships at 1520 Locust Street, Suite 1140, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019