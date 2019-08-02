|
LaMASSA
MARGARET A. (nee Reilly)
On July 30, 2019, of Wyndmoor, formerly of Flourtown. Beloved wife of the late Frank S. She is survived by her sister Cleo and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday August 5th at 10 A.M. at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 - 10 A.M. at the church. Interment will be held on Tuesday August 6th at 11:30 A.M. at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019