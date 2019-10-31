Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
MARGARET ANN (S. PAUL THERESE) MAGUIRE SSJ

S. MARGARET ANN MAGUIRE, SSJ
Formerly S. PAUL THERESE
On October 29, 2019, age 69. Daughter of the late Vincent and Margaret Maguire; sister of Patricia McNulty (Joseph), Ann Dean (Daniel), Vincent Maguire (Melanie), Timothy Maguire, and the late Joseph Maguire; also survived by sister-in-law, Mary Rose Maguire, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grandnephews, and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives and friends invited to Viewing Monday, Nov. 4th, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickson Ave., Flour-town PA 19031.

www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
