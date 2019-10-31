|
S. MARGARET ANN MAGUIRE, SSJ
Formerly S. PAUL THERESE
On October 29, 2019, age 69. Daughter of the late Vincent and Margaret Maguire; sister of Patricia McNulty (Joseph), Ann Dean (Daniel), Vincent Maguire (Melanie), Timothy Maguire, and the late Joseph Maguire; also survived by sister-in-law, Mary Rose Maguire, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grandnephews, and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives and friends invited to Viewing Monday, Nov. 4th, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickson Ave., Flour-town PA 19031.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019