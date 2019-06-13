|
|
POWELL
MARGARET ANN
Suddenly passed on March 18, 2019, at age 79, at home in St. Petersburg FL. Born June 7, 1939 in Phila. PA and resided many years in Phila. area. She will be sadly missed by 6 of her surviving children, Patty Null (Steven), Joan Glomb (Kevin), Daniel Quiles (Valerie), Bridget Mallon (Michael), Margi Madore (Bob) and Debbie Fynes (George); stepchildren, Michelle Powell, Michael Powell and Victoria Babel (Gary); 30 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Irwin, Adrienne Rastetter-Samuel and brother, Jacob Rastetter. Predeceased by spouse, Kenneth Powell; mother, Margaret Morgan and brothers, Michael and Charles Rastetter; son, Steven M. Quiles and grandson, Brent T. Townsend. Will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Service will be held Saturday, June 15th, at 10:30 A.M., Resurrection of Our Lord Church located at 2000 Shelmire Ave., Phila. PA 19152.
Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019