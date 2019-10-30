Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
MARGARET ANN (Tate) PRENDERGAST

MARGARET ANN (Tate) PRENDERGAST Notice
PRENDERGAST
MARGARET ANN (née Tate)


75, on October 27, 2019, of West Chester, PA. Beloved wife for 56 years of John B. Prendergast; loving mother of Cheryl Matz, Stacy Temple (Les), Kimberly Venzie (Jeff) and Patricia Prendergast; devoted Gram of 6 grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph Tate (Diane), the late James Tate (Millie) and the late Frances Hoster; sister-in-law of the late Paul Prendergast (the late Dorothy). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, November 2nd, 9:30 to 10:50 A.M., at SS. Philip & James Church, 107 N. Ship Rd., Exton, PA 19341 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Camilla Hall, 1145 W. King Road, Malvern, PA 19355. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 W. Chester Pike, West Chester PA 19382, 610-431-9000

Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019
