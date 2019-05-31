Home

MARGARET ANN (Bowles) SCHEEL

MARGARET ANN (nee Bowles)
Of Berlin, previously of Cherry Hill, passed away May 21, 2019, age 90. Relatives and friends are invited to the Interment for Margaret and her late husband, Donald on Tuesday, June 4th at 9:30 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's name to Virtua Rehabilitation Center: Attn. Activities Dept, 100 Long a Coming Lane, Berlin, NJ 08009.

Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019
