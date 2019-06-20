Home

MARGARET (Beck) BECHTLE

MARGARET (Beck) BECHTLE Notice
BECHTLE
MARGARET "BECKIE"
(née Beck)


Age 90, of Audubon, died on June 13, 2019. Beckie was born in Charlotte NC, and is survived by her beloved husband, Judge Louis C. Bechtle; by her son and his wife, Samuel S. and Lynn Finney, Jr.; by her daughter, Tara Finney; by 2 grand-children; and by her nephew, Robert Beck.
A Memorial Service will take place on June 27th, at 11 A.M., Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA, where guests will be welcomed from 10 A.M. until the time of the Service. Interment in historic West Laurel Hill Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ are appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019
