Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET C. (Schreiber) JACKSON

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARGARET C. (Schreiber) JACKSON Notice
JACKSON
MARGARET C. (nee Schreiber)
On February 27, 2019. Former President of American Legion Post 366 Corp. John Loudenslager. Beloved wife of the late Edward Jackson and Chester Andrzejewski; devoted mother of Edward (Terri), Robert (Linda), and William; dear sister of George Schreiber; loving grandmother of Christopher, Daniel, and Patrick.
Relatives and friends invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 1626 Locust St., Phila. PA 19103, would be appreciated.

wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.