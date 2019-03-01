|
JACKSON
MARGARET C. (nee Schreiber)
On February 27, 2019. Former President of American Legion Post 366 Corp. John Loudenslager. Beloved wife of the late Edward Jackson and Chester Andrzejewski; devoted mother of Edward (Terri), Robert (Linda), and William; dear sister of George Schreiber; loving grandmother of Christopher, Daniel, and Patrick.
Relatives and friends invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 1626 Locust St., Phila. PA 19103, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019