Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
MARGARET C. (Pappernek) KUKAWSKI

MARGARET C. (Pappernek) KUKAWSKI Notice
KUKAWSKI
MARGARET C. (nee Pappernek)
March 23, 2019. Age 81 years. Wife of the late Edward J. Devoted mother of Michael (Joan), Christopher (Nancy), Paul (Judy), Mark (Suzanne) and Keith. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wed. 10 to 11 A.M. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Religious Service 11 A.M. Interment Private.

www.hollenfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019
