|
|
KUKAWSKI
MARGARET C. (nee Pappernek)
March 23, 2019. Age 81 years. Wife of the late Edward J. Devoted mother of Michael (Joan), Christopher (Nancy), Paul (Judy), Mark (Suzanne) and Keith. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wed. 10 to 11 A.M. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Religious Service 11 A.M. Interment Private.
www.hollenfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019