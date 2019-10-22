Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET RUCHALSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET C. "PEGGY" RUCHALSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET C. "PEGGY" RUCHALSKI Notice
RUCHALSKI
MARGARET C. "PEGGY"
On October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Stanley J. Ruchalski. Devoted mother of James P. (Lori) Ruchalski and Charles (Thu Nguyen) Ruchalski. Loving Mom-Mom of Nicole, James, Michael, Carly and soon to be born, precious little Baby Ruchalski. Loving great-grand-mom of Seth, Evan, Hayden, and Alexander Ruchalski.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her evening Viewing Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M., at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts., Phila., and to her morning Viewing and Funeral Thursday, October 24, 2019, 9 A.M., at Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila. PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to St. Monica Church.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.