RUCHALSKI
MARGARET C. "PEGGY"
On October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Stanley J. Ruchalski. Devoted mother of James P. (Lori) Ruchalski and Charles (Thu Nguyen) Ruchalski. Loving Mom-Mom of Nicole, James, Michael, Carly and soon to be born, precious little Baby Ruchalski. Loving great-grand-mom of Seth, Evan, Hayden, and Alexander Ruchalski.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her evening Viewing Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M., at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts., Phila., and to her morning Viewing and Funeral Thursday, October 24, 2019, 9 A.M., at Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila. PA 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to St. Monica Church.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019