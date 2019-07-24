|
|
CALVERT
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Giangiulio)
On July 11, 2019, age 71, of Collierville, TN, formerly of Havertown, PA. Daughter of the late Bernard and Marion Giangiulio (nee Conti). Loving mother of Christine Blambeck (Eric). Cherished grandmother of Alexa and Daniel. Dear sister of Bernard "B.J." Giangiulio (JoAnne), Barbara Towson (Cliff) and Joan Winnick. Predeceased by brother Michael. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peggy was a longtime resident of Havertown and graduated from Havertown High School. She had a long career as a high school math teacher and tutor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019