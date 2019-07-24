Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET CALVERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET (Giangiulio) CALVERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET (Giangiulio) CALVERT Notice
CALVERT
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Giangiulio)
On July 11, 2019, age 71, of Collierville, TN, formerly of Havertown, PA. Daughter of the late Bernard and Marion Giangiulio (nee Conti). Loving mother of Christine Blambeck (Eric). Cherished grandmother of Alexa and Daniel. Dear sister of Bernard "B.J." Giangiulio (JoAnne), Barbara Towson (Cliff) and Joan Winnick. Predeceased by brother Michael. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peggy was a longtime resident of Havertown and graduated from Havertown High School. She had a long career as a high school math teacher and tutor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.