MAKELA
MARGARET "PEG" COATES
March 30, 2019, age 68, of Phoenixville. Beloved wife of 46 years of Glenn R. Makela. Devoted mother of Mark B. Makela (Merrilees), Jonathan W. Makela, Peter F. Makela. Loving Grandmother of two grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 on May 11 at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions can be made to the Peg Makela Memorial Library Fund. Please send inquiries to [email protected]
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019