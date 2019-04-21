Home

Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Wayne Presbyterian Church
25 E. Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA
MARGARET COATES "PEG" MAKELA

MARGARET COATES "PEG" MAKELA Notice
MAKELA
MARGARET "PEG" COATES
March 30, 2019, age 68, of Phoenixville. Beloved wife of 46 years of Glenn R. Makela. Devoted mother of Mark B. Makela (Merrilees), Jonathan W. Makela, Peter F. Makela. Loving Grandmother of two grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 on May 11 at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions can be made to the Peg Makela Memorial Library Fund. Please send inquiries to [email protected]

STUARD FUNERAL-NEWTOWN SQ.
SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1823

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019
