|
|
COFFEY
MARGARET "MARGE"
(nee Doohan)
Age 95, of Berwyn, PA passed away April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Coffey; devoted mother of Lorraine C. (the late Peter) Flick, Aagee C. (Leo E.) Lane III, Suzy C. (Anthony M.) Avellino III and John L. (Georgie G.) Coffey. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday April 24, 9:30 A.M. Church of St. Monica, 63 Main Ave. Berwyn, PA 19312 and to her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Convent of Devine Love 2212 Green St., Phila., PA, 19130 https://adorationsisters.org/ or the https://www.alz.org/get-
involved-now/donate,
399 Market Street, A#102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019