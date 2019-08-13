|
EBBINGER
MARGARET D. (nee Franz)
Aug. 11, 2019. Loving mother of Joseph (Marybeth) Ebbinger, Michelle (Russell) Roche, James Ebbinger and the late Donald Ebbinger. Dear grand-mother of Brian, Shea, Joseph, Patrick and Zachary. Great grandmother of Maci. Sister of William Franz, the late Joseph Franz, Donald Franz and Veronica Franz. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph C. Franz and Margaret Shea. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends and members of St. Gabriel Church are invited to her Viewing Thursday Eve 7-9 P.M. and Friday morning 8:30 A.M. at JOHN R. DEADY FUNERAL HOME, 2501 S. Camac St. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Gabriel Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margie's memory to St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickinson St., Phila., PA 19146 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019