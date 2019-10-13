|
|
SAUER
MARGARET D.
Of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph Sauer, and the late William Riley. Margaret is survived by her cherished children, William C. Riley (Theresa), Marilyn Huffman (Edward); and stepson, Charles Sauer (Suzanne). Margaret is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Jill (Robert), Brian, Nicole (Anthony), Lauren (Phillip), Cody (Chris), Emma (Alex), and Elia; as well as her great-grandchildren, Logan, Riley, Emma, Margaret "Maggie", Benjamin, Addison, and Elijah, all of whom will miss her deeply.
Margaret truly enjoyed sewing, and had a love for crafts. She was known for being a strong, and caring women who always made sure those she loved were well taken care of.
Life Celebration Services for Margaret will be held on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019, at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. PA 19154. A Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 A.M., with her Life Celebration Services beginning at 11 A.M. Interment will follow in North Cedar Hills Cemetery.
www.lifecelebration.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019