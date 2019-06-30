|
|
CALVARESE
MARGARET E.
Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. She was 87. Margaret was born in Philadelphia to Margaret (James) and James Dougherty. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Frank), Grace (Guy), Kathy (Dan) and Lisa (Laurence); 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas in 2010.
Margaret's family will receive relatives and friends on Wed., July 3, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 A.M., at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be cele-brated at 11:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, the Calvarese family has requested donations in her name be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Fl., NY, NY 10001 or alzfdn.org.
Condolences may be sent to Margaret's family by visiting
McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019