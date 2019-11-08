|
GIVNISH
MARGARET E.
Of Blue Bell and Tequesta, FL, passed peacefully November 5th 2019. She was born in 1932. She was the only child of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Dailey) O'Hara, grew up in West Oak Lane, graduated from Mount St. Joseph's Academy in 1950 and attended Chestnut Hill College. She married her high-school sweetheart, Thomas J. Givnish and they had 3 children: Thomas, Bruce (Karen) and David (Kim). She also has 2 grandchildren, Todd (Alison) and Kara (Andrew) Stoller and 2 great-grandchildren, Theo and Iris.
To know your great-grand-children is a sign of a blessed life - Margie embraced this and cherished her time and connections with her two little gems.
She enjoyed a wide circle of friends and was an avid bridge player- at Whitemarsh Valley, Philadelphia, Eastpointe (Palm Beach Gardens) & Turtle Creek (Tequesta) Country Clubs. She had a very competitive disposition as evidenced by her frequent wins at the bridge table and love for the Phillies and Eagles. For many years, she enjoyed golf with Tom and friends.
After her sons were raised, she was involved in a floral import-ing company and then launched her own retail store in Lahaska, selling Asian furniture & rugs. This work included many extended buying trips through-out Asia and Europe with Tom. They both cherished these adventures together. Tom pre-ceded her in death this Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Ronald McDonald House at
http://support.rmhc.org/ would be greatly appreciated.
Relatives and friends are invited to participate in Margie's Life Celebration Sunday, November 10th, from 3 to 4 P.M., followed by her Memorial Service at BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 200 W. German-town Pike, Norristown. Her inurnment will be private.
