Memorial service 11:00 AM St. James Episcopal Church 330 South Bellevue Langhorne , PA

MARGARET E. PHILLIPS

MARGARET E.

of Langhorne, Pennsylvania passed away on March 16, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 92 years old. Miss Phillips was simply and affectionately known as "Peg." Born on September 15, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Louis Phillips and Sarah Mitchell Phillips (nee Schofield). She was predeceased by her brother, Herbert L. Phillips, Jr. (known as Jimmy), at a young age. Peg was also the great-niece of the well-known Pennsylvania Impressionist painter, Walter E. Schofield. Peg had 18 god-children and is survived by numerous cousins in both the United States and England. Peg was a graduate of the Springside School and Wellesley College. She received her Masters in Elementary Education from the University of Pennsylvania. She taught at Newtown Friends School for many of the years from 1948 to 1973. In the mid-50s, Peg taught on the Navajo reservation at Steamboat Canyon, Arizona, and in the early 60s she taught at two English medium schools, Saxonwold School, Johannesburg, Union of South Africa, and The Milner School in Klerksdorp, in the Transvaal, South Africa. Peg sponsored and promoted the education of seven Navajo children in Pennsylvania. The first four were James Tsinajinnie, Oliver Natoni, Eugene Earl Curley and Marie Dempsey. Marie returned home after 9th grade. The rest graduated from high school here. Later, Jonathon, Archie and Arthur Tsinajinnie came East. Archie finished 11th grade at George School. Arthur attended Perkiomen for three years and graduated from an alternative school here. Peg Phillips was a longstanding member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the Doylestown Country Club, the union League of Philadelphia, the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Colonial Dames and Saint James Episcopal Church in Langhorne, Pennsylvania where she served on the vestry. She was also a life member of the National Geographic Society and the Philadelphia Zoo. Peg also served on the Neshaminy School Board for six years and participated in the Great Books Club for over twenty years. Peg was also a longstanding member and Vice President of the Village Association at New Marlborough, Massachusetts, where she and her family summered and maintained a home since she was three years old. Throughout her lifetime, Peg was also a generous benefactor to her alma maters, churches and other charities that were important to her. Peg was also an extensive traveler in the truest sense, there being very few countries she had not visited (any such omission likely being due to political unrest). During her lifetime, Peg traveled throughout the United States, Canada, South America, Central America, Mexico, the British Isles, all continental Europe except Bulgaria, Africa, the Middle East, much of Asia, Indonesia and numerous island countries. Despite her extensive travels, Peg's favorite place in the world was "home" in Pennsylvania and New Marlborough, Massachusetts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service, 11:00 AM March 29, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church, 330 South Bellevue, Langhorne, with a luncheon/reception to follow nearby. Private interment of her ashes will be at a later date in the St. James the Less Church Cemetery, Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.kirkandnicesuburban.com



