SMITH
MARGARET F. (nee Montgomery)
On May 21,2019 of Media, PA formerly of Collingdale, PA.
Wife of the late Raymond J. Smith. Mother of Peggy Smith, Raymond (Dennis Murphy) Smith, Robert (Joann) Smith, Richard (Eileen) Smith and Gary (Barbara) Smith. Also survived by 7 frandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late John Montgomery, Eileen Glatthorn and Marie B. Panco.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday, May 25, from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., at Saint Joseph's Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale PA 19023, followed by her Guneral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Cross, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Saint Joseph's Church.
On-line condolences and memories may be placed on
www.lyonsfs.com
Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019