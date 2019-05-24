Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Saint Joseph’s Church
500 Woodlawn Ave.
Collingdale, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Joseph’s Church
500 Woodlawn Ave.
Collingdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET F. SMITH

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARGARET F. SMITH Notice
SMITH
MARGARET F. (nee Montgomery)
On May 21,2019 of Media, PA formerly of Collingdale, PA.
Wife of the late Raymond J. Smith. Mother of Peggy Smith, Raymond (Dennis Murphy) Smith, Robert (Joann) Smith, Richard (Eileen) Smith and Gary (Barbara) Smith. Also survived by 7 frandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late John Montgomery, Eileen Glatthorn and Marie B. Panco.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday, May 25, from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., at Saint Joseph's Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale PA 19023, followed by her Guneral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Cross, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Saint Joseph's Church.
On-line condolences and memories may be placed on

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
Download Now