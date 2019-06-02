Home

MARGARET H. "PEGGY" (Jennings) BOSTON

MARGARET H. "PEGGY" (Jennings) BOSTON Notice
BOSTON
MARGARET "PEGGY" H. (nee Jennings)
Age 94, of Drexel Hill, PA on June 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (McMongale) Jennings Sr. and wife of the late Rodman A. Boston. Loving mother of Mimi (Ted) Johnson, Patty (Jim McCafferty), Roddy (Isabel), David (Tina) and the late Linda McFalls; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Joseph Jennings Jr., and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Wed. June 5, 10 A.M. Church of St. Andrew, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and to her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem.
(Arr. O'LEARY F.H. Sprinfgield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
