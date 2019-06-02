|
|
SCHROEDER
MARGARET J. "Peggy"
(nee Corliss)
On May 28, 2019, of Rox., age 91, former teacher at Haddon-field Friends School, graduate of Upper Darby H.S., Class of '46 and Ursinus College Class of '50. Peggy was also a member and deacon of the First Presby-terian Church of Philadelphia and was a volunteer Ombudsman for the Phila. Corp. of Aging. She is survived by her beloved husband Kai F. Schroeder and daughters Ruthann Thompson (Darrell) and Laura Maurer (Carl). Loving grandmother of Katrina and Melody. Funeral Services private. Memorial donations may be made the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. 21st. Street, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019