Age 74, Phila., on Feb. 23, 2019. Wife of the late Gerald B.; loving Mother of Rhonda (Neil), Tara (Charlie), Jay (Jenn), Mark (Katie); grandchildren, Erica, CJ, Seth, Samantha, JJ, Jessica, Evan and Ryan; sister, Dorothy and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving sister, Katherine. A heart of gold stopped beating, two shin-ing, smiling eyes closed. God broke our hearts while Heaven gains a pure, kind, vibrant Soul.
All are invited to Peggy's Viewing Wed., March 6, at 6 to 8 P.M., with a tribute at 7 P.M. and Thurs., March 7, at 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M., Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road, Phila. Interment 1 P.M. at Wash. Crossing Nat'l Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown PA.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
