SR. MARGARET (formerly Sr. Margaret Cecilia) KELLY RSM

SR. MARGARET KELLY, RSM
formerly Sr. Margaret Cecilia
Age 92, died April 14, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Cecelia (Gallagher), and her siblings Catherine, Thomas, James and Jack. In addition to her religious com-munity, Sr. Margaret is survived by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, and cousin, Sr. Joanne Whitaker, RSM.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the community ceme-tery will immediately follow. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019
