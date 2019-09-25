Home

MARGARET "Peg" (Chester) KIRBY


1928 - 2019
MARGARET "Peg" (Chester) KIRBY Notice
KIRBY
MARGARET "Peg" (nee Chester)


Age 91, on Sept. 22, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph A. Beloved mother of Sister Margaret Maura, RSM, Joseph (Marianne), Mary Elizabeth, and Regina (Domenic) DiGuilio. Loving Mommom to Lauren (Dan) Goldsmith and Katherine DiGuilio; loving Great Granny to Joseph and Matthew.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, Sept. 26th, 7:00 P.M. and Friday Sept. 27th after 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Church of St. Timothy, 3001 Levick Street, Phila., PA 19149 Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contri-butions can be made in her memory to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Philadel-phia, PA 19143. Arrs.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
