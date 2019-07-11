Home

MARGARET L. (Lewis) BACHMAN

On July 9, 2019, of Philadelphia, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Alfred C. Loving mother of Betty (Peter Zaas), Fred S. (Mary), Nancy Schneller (Robert), June Miller and David (Karen). Devoted grandmother of Stephen and Jessica Miller and pre-deceased by her sisters Dorothy Simpers and Jane Kropp and dear friend and companion Alexander Massey. Her family will receive relatives and friends Saturday from 10:30 A.M. until her Memorial Service begins at 11:30 A.M. in the Phila. Protestant Home Chapel, 6401 Martins Mill Rd., Phila, PA 19111.

www.campbellfh.com

Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019
