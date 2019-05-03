Home

MARGARET L. "PEGGY" (O'Donnel) MAHLER

MARGARET L. "PEGGY" (O'Donnel) MAHLER Notice
MAHLER
MARGARET L. "PEGGY" (nee O'Donnel)
age 78 of Haddon Heights, NJ passed away suddenly May 1, 2019. Peggy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dolente (Carl) of Haddon Heights, and son, Alan K. Mahler (Kathy) of Laurel Springs. Also Survived by her grandchildren: Carl, Isabella, Alec, and Miranda Dolente, and Bradley, Todd, Drew Mahler; her brother, Richard O'Donnel, sisters, Elaine Horn and Susan Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Peggy was predeceased by her sisters, Naomi Fluck and Esther Coleman and a brother, William. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. A service will take place at 1:00p.m. followed by entombment, Harleigh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Haddon Hgts Fire Dept., 608(rear) Station Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035.
Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
