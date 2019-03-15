Home

MARGARET "ANN" (Searby) LESLIE

MARGARET "ANN" (Searby) LESLIE Notice
LESLIE


MARGARET "ANN" (nee Searby)
Of Exton, passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Wife of the late Paul M. Leslie. Loving mother of Jason (Jennie) Leslie and Laura (Colin) Mattis. Also survived by 6 grand-children. Sister of Elizabeth (David) Bean. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Saturday, 11 A.M., at LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 698 East Lincoln Highway (cor. of Route 30 & Ship Road), Exton PA 19341, where friends may call from 10 to 11 A.M., Saturday, at the Funeral Home. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington DC 20037.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019
