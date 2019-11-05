|
|
LICHTENSTEIN
MARGARET (nee Bennett)
Nov 2, 2019 of Glenside, PA. Wife of the late Oscar Lichtenstein; mother of Susan Hoepfl (Jeffrey); stepmother of Mark Lichtenstein (Cynthia West) and Ellen Kolodner (Bernie); sister of Dorothy Rose (The late William); grand-mother of Michael (Danni), Matthew, Michael (Jen), Louis (Becca), Isaac, Spencer (Carrie); great grandmother of Holden, Alice, Arden and Zane. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Wednesday 10:00 A.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA. Interment private. The family will return to the late residence and respectfully request contribu-tions lieu of flowers be made to Art Goes to School,
(www.artgoestoschool.org ).
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019