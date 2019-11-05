Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel
8339 Old York Rd
Elkins Park, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET LICHTENSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET (Bennett) LICHTENSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET (Bennett) LICHTENSTEIN Notice
LICHTENSTEIN
MARGARET (nee Bennett)
Nov 2, 2019 of Glenside, PA. Wife of the late Oscar Lichtenstein; mother of Susan Hoepfl (Jeffrey); stepmother of Mark Lichtenstein (Cynthia West) and Ellen Kolodner (Bernie); sister of Dorothy Rose (The late William); grand-mother of Michael (Danni), Matthew, Michael (Jen), Louis (Becca), Isaac, Spencer (Carrie); great grandmother of Holden, Alice, Arden and Zane. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Wednesday 10:00 A.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA. Interment private. The family will return to the late residence and respectfully request contribu-tions lieu of flowers be made to Art Goes to School,
(www.artgoestoschool.org ).

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -