Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET LYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "PEGGY" (Hoffmann) LYMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET "PEGGY" (Hoffmann) LYMAN Notice
LYMAN
MARGARET "PEGGY"
(nee Hoffmann)


Age 85, October 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late Charles. Mother of Maggie Crawford (Bob), Brian, Monica Hanna (Mark), Shakey (Shannon Quinn), Paul (Carol Hirschmugl), and the late Mary Charlotte Lyman (Eugene Gruber) and Mary Assumpta. Grandmom of Patrick, Breandan, Bridget, Corinne, Mairead, Liam, and Olivia. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 9 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA 19136. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Little Flower Catholic High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.