COFFIN
MARGARET M.
October 6, 2019. The remaining golfing twin from the former Torresdale Frankford Country Club. Sister of the late Grace C. Penrose. Loving aunt to John C. (Joan B.) Penrose. She will also be missed by her great nieces, Kristen J. (Gerald) Kowalczyk, Kimberly M. (Derek) Montaner, and Jill L. (William) McCarthy. Devoted great aunt of eight nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Margaret"s Visitation Friday, October 18th, 11 A.M. to 12 Noon at MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson). Her Memorial Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 225 City Ave., Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. 19104.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019