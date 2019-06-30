Home

MARGARET M. (Lang) CUNNANE

MARGARET M. (Lang) CUNNANE Notice
CUNNANE
MARGARET M. (nee Lang)
Age 93, of Hatboro, June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Patrick; loving mother of Joseph P. (Jaclyn), Stephen, Joan Marie Fitzpatrick (William), David (Donna) and Mary Anne Cunnane; also survived by 6 grandchildren; 7 great grand-children and In-Law's Mary and Jean Lang. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday July 3, 2019 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave. Warrington, PA 18976. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Contributions in her memory to Abington Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, appre-ciated. Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME Condolences may be made at:
www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
