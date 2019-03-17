Home

MARGARET M. (Cathcart) EVERETT

MARGARET M. (Cathcart) EVERETT Notice
EVERETT
MARGARET M. (nee Cathcart)
On March 16, 2019, age 94 of Clifton Heights, PA. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack". Beloved mother of John J., Jr., Maureen (Robert) Brochet, Rosemary (Carlo) Giraudi and Bill (Carolyn); 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday 9 A.M. St. Joseph Chapel, 338 Manor Ave., Downingtown followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
