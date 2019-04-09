Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
MARGARET M. (Kirby) FITHIAN

MARGARET M. (Kirby) FITHIAN Notice
FITHIAN
MARGARET M. (nee Kirby)


Age 87, of Pottstown PA, on April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Fithian; loving mother of Robert T. Fithian (Peggy), Marie Fithian-Dever, and Maggie M. Fithian; adoring grandmother of Robert J. Fithian (Katey) and Laura M. Fithian; caring great-grand-mother of Robert A., Alexander and Juliette.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 8:30 to 9:50 A.M., Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Thomas More Church, 2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown PA 19465, followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arr. by
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
