GEIB-MILLER-CLEMINS
MARGARET M.
On March 11, 2019. Devoted wife of the late William B. Miller. Loving, giving, and generous mom of Kathleen Miller, Carol Kimback, Barbara Miller, Michelle Abdul and the late Donna Miller. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives, friends and former coworkers from Smith Kline & French are invited to her Viewing Friday 10 A.M. in St. Helena's Church, 6161 N. 5th Street, Phila. Funeral Mass will begin 11 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019