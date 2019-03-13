Home

McCafferty-Sweeney Funeral Home
6126 Torresdale Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-0500
MARGARET M. GEIB-MILLER-CLEMINS

On March 11, 2019. Devoted wife of the late William B. Miller. Loving, giving, and generous mom of Kathleen Miller, Carol Kimback, Barbara Miller, Michelle Abdul and the late Donna Miller. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives, friends and former coworkers from Smith Kline & French are invited to her Viewing Friday 10 A.M. in St. Helena's Church, 6161 N. 5th Street, Phila. Funeral Mass will begin 11 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019
