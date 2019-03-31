|
|
HARKINS
MARGARET M.
Age 95 on March 28, 2019. Wife of the late Martin W. Sr. Daughter of Walter and Margaret McElroy. Mother of Martin (Joyce), Marybeth Byowitz (Philip), Eileen Sleutaris (the late Gil) and Thomas (Kelly). Grandmother of Jeffrey, Lauren, Kelsey and Natalie. Great grandmother of 2. Sister of the late Mary Lloyd and Helen Eells. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Wed, Apr. 3 at St. Joseph Church, 1795 Columbia Ave, Warrington. The family will receive relatives and friends 6 to 8 P.M. Tues and 9 to 10 A.M. Wed. at the SHELLY FUNERAL HOME, 1460 Easton Rd, Warrington. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mem-orials to St. Joseph Church.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019