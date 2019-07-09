Home

T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
MARGARET M. "PEGGY" (Palmer) HOPE

MARGARET M. "PEGGY" (Palmer) HOPE Notice
HOPE
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Palmer)


July 7, 2019. Age 60. Beloved wife of James E. Loving mother of Maureen (Dale) and Jimmy (Maura). Devoted grand-mother of James Edward, Vincent Robert, Michaela Catherine and Blake Margaret. Dear sister of Kathleen (the late Dan) Laverty, David (Bobbie) Palmer, the late Robert (Dolly) Palmer, Joe (Sue) Palmer, Michael (Eileen) Palmer and Maureen (Dave) Rosowski. Cherished aunt to Michael, Katie, Lauren, Lyndsay and many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Eve 5-8 P.M. and Funeral Friday 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Inter-ment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations in Peggy's name may be made to the Robert Palmer Memorial Fund, 1485 Buck Hill Road, Churchville, PA 18966.
To share a memory of Peggy, please visit www.tjfluehr.com.


Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
