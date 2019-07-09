|
HOPE
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Palmer)
July 7, 2019. Age 60. Beloved wife of James E. Loving mother of Maureen (Dale) and Jimmy (Maura). Devoted grand-mother of James Edward, Vincent Robert, Michaela Catherine and Blake Margaret. Dear sister of Kathleen (the late Dan) Laverty, David (Bobbie) Palmer, the late Robert (Dolly) Palmer, Joe (Sue) Palmer, Michael (Eileen) Palmer and Maureen (Dave) Rosowski. Cherished aunt to Michael, Katie, Lauren, Lyndsay and many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Eve 5-8 P.M. and Funeral Friday 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Inter-ment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations in Peggy's name may be made to the Robert Palmer Memorial Fund, 1485 Buck Hill Road, Churchville, PA 18966.
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019