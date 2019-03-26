|
|
KELLY
MARGARET M. (nee Hallowell)
96 yrs. old, peacefully on March 23, 2019, life-long resident of Roxborough. Wife of the late William V. Kelly. Beloved mother of William Kelly, Eileen Herkness, Patricia Bailey, George Kelly, the late Margaret Gallagher, Kathleen Lacey and Thomas Kelly. Cherished mother-in-law of Ave Kelly, Joseph Gallagher, Joseph Herkness, Vincent Bailey, Patrick Lacey and Davida (Tom) Rende. Loving Nan to 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Thursday 11:30 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. and to her Funeral Mass 1:00 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St. (cor. Cresson St.), Manayunk, 19127. Int. Westminster Cem. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mrs. Kelly's name to Eastern PA Chapter JDRF, 555 Croton Rd., Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019