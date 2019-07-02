|
KENNY
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Rodgers)
July 1, 2019, of Willow Grove. Beloved wife of the late James J. Devoted mother of James (Chris), Margaret Regan (Jim), Thomas (Marte), Kathleen Fitzpatrick (Sean) and Paul (Joanne). Loving sister of Mary Rodgers and the late John, Anne McAllister, Joseph, James and Sally Wink. Cherished grand-mother to Alexis, Ryan, Tyler, Hannah, Shelby, Kerry and Jillian and great-grandmother to Rebecca. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 7 to 9 P.M., at
JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown, and Wednesday, July 3rd, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. Ardsley PA 19038, followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Peggy's name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Suite 400 Phila. PA 19154. Condolences:
www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019