KILLEN
MARGARET M.
93, of Cape May, NJ, formerly of Roxborough, PA passed peacefully on Nov. 13, 2019. Loving mother of Kathleen Killen, Maureen Kelley (Thomas), Michael Killen (Anne Marie), and Patrick Killen. Grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M. Saturday Nov. 23rd at St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019