MELLY

MARGARET M. (nee McDermott),

of Philadelphia and formerly Ireland, on April 17th 2019 at the age of 93. Margaret was the loving wife of the late Peter J. Melly for many wonderful years. Margaret will be greatly missed by her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews both here in Philadelphia and abroad, as well as the King family. Margaret will always be remembered for her love of all things surrounding Irish culture, especially Irish music. Margaret's family would like to extend special thanks to all of the compassionate staff of the Immaculate Mary Home, especially Sister Susan, Sister Mary Tate, and hospice Nurse Esther. Relatives and friends are invited to Margaret's Life Celebration Visitation on Wed. April 24th at the Immaculate Mary Home Chapel (2990 Holme Ave, Phila. 19136) from 8:30 to 9:30AM with a mass to follow at 9:30AM; Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary