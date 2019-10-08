Home

Services
Rose Funeral Home
2616 Bridge Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-535-3080
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rose Funeral Home
2616 Bridge Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose R.C. Church
C St. and 405 E. Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
MARGARET M. "PEGGY" MYERS

MARGARET M. "PEGGY" MYERS Notice
MYERS
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
Died Oct. 6, 2019, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Theodore W. Myers; dear mother of Mark and Ashley Myers; loving grandmother of Julia Elizabeth; and dear aunt of many. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Fri. eve. 7 - 9 P.M. ROSE FUNERAL HOME, 2616 Bridge St. (Bridesburg), Phila. 19137. Saturday meet at St. Ambrose R.C. Church, C St. and 405 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Phila. 19120 for 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Int. Tues., Oct. 15th at precisely 11:30 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. No procession.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019
