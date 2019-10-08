|
|
MYERS
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
Died Oct. 6, 2019, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Theodore W. Myers; dear mother of Mark and Ashley Myers; loving grandmother of Julia Elizabeth; and dear aunt of many. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Fri. eve. 7 - 9 P.M. ROSE FUNERAL HOME, 2616 Bridge St. (Bridesburg), Phila. 19137. Saturday meet at St. Ambrose R.C. Church, C St. and 405 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Phila. 19120 for 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Int. Tues., Oct. 15th at precisely 11:30 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. No procession.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019