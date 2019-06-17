Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET MARIA MEEHAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARGARET MARIA MEEHAN Notice
MEEHAN
MARGARET MARIA
age 91, of Broomall, PA, passed away on June 14, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Franz Joseph and Marie (nee Boy) Schmitt. Marge is a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, Queens, NY. Marge was the beloved wife of the late Melvin E. Meehan; loving mother of Raymond Meehan (late Patricia), Bruce Meehan (Michelle), Sandra Friel (Michael), and the late Tina Meehan. She is also survived by her 7 grand-children and great grandchild. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in Margaret's memory, Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, www.donors1.org, would be greatly appreciated THE DONOHUE FUNERAL Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now