age 91, of Broomall, PA, passed away on June 14, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Franz Joseph and Marie (nee Boy) Schmitt. Marge is a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, Queens, NY. Marge was the beloved wife of the late Melvin E. Meehan; loving mother of Raymond Meehan (late Patricia), Bruce Meehan (Michelle), Sandra Friel (Michael), and the late Tina Meehan. She is also survived by her 7 grand-children and great grandchild. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in Margaret's memory, Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, www.donors1.org, would be greatly appreciated THE DONOHUE FUNERAL Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at:
Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019