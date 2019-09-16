Home

Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd.
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd.
MARGARET MARY ""Peg"" (Carroll) ASMAN

Beloved wife of the late James M. Asman; devoted mother of James J. (Kathy), Claire Stango, Elaine Dougherty (Pat), David C. (Lisa), Gregg M. (Barbara) and Thomas J. Asman (Tina); also survived by 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to John W. Hallahan H.S. for Girls, 311 N. 19th St. Philadelphia Pa. 19103 would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019
