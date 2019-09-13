Home

Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Of Haddonfield, NJ, formerly of Moorestown, NJ, died September 12, 2019. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Cassano, Sr. Loving mother of Michael Jr., Brian, Kevin, Stephen, Meg, Jefferey and the late Gregory and Timothy Cassano. Devoted grandmother of 23 and great-grandmother of 9. Viewing Monday morning 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. in Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019
