KENNEDY
MARGARET MARY "PEGGY" (nee Sarsfield)
Of Swarthmore, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019 at the age of 97. Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, James, her parents, Patrick and Mary Sarsfield, her sister Rita Driscoll and her brother John (Jack) Sarsfield. Beloved mother of James, John (Catherine) and Rosemary (Mark) Richter. Loving grand-mother of Brendan Richter, Caitlyn Richter, and John Patrick Kennedy. Margaret is a 1940 graduate of West Catholic Girls High School. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Saturday, July 13th at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 E. Boot Rd., West Chester, PA 19380 where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the church also. Burial will follow at SsPP Cem.
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019